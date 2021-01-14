Northark will host a blood drive on Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in room B103 located in the JPH Center. Please visit redcrossblood.org and enter North Arkansas College to schedule an appointment.
Donors who give during the month of January will be automatically entered for a chance to win an exciting Super Bowl LVI getaway for two. For more information about the drawing, visit redcrossblood.org/superbowl.
