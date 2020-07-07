Abby 'Ab' Phillips

Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Jasper Cemetery, with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Ab Phillips, age 85, of Jasper, passed away Sunday, July 5 (2020) surrounded by his family.
The son of Ward and Margaret Pruitt (Clark) Phillips was born May 21, 1935, in Jasper.
He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Ward and Hazel Phillips; mother and step-father, Margaret and Elis Clark; wife, Cecile Phillips; son, David Phillips; brother, Larry “Butch” Phillips; and son-in-law, Dale Sayers.
Ab was the owner of Phillips AA Road Boring Company, retired plumber and provided grave digging services at no charge to families of Newton County. He was a member and deacon of Mt. Sherman Assembly of God Church. Ab served on the Jasper Cemetery Board. He was involved in obtaining the Jasper Water System and was one of the original members of the Newton County Volunteer Fire Department.
His hobbies were fishing, hunting, trading, going to church and being a great husband, father, brother and papa to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ab is survived by his son, Absalom Phillips, of Jasper; daughter, Belinda Robertson and Larry, of Quitman, Cheri Keef, of Jasper, and Margaret Phillips, of Jasper; grandchildren, Brian Robertson and Patricia, of Benton, Amy Jones and Matt, of Quitman, Jerry Allen Keef and Natasha, of Holdenville, Oklahoma, Amanda Haight and Connley, of Jasper, and Heather Durham and Brandon, of Alpena; and great-grandchildren, Jacob Robertson, Jessica Page, Elizabeth Robertson, Lawson Beavers, Parker Jones, Becket Jones, Judah Keef, Tommy Culvert, Rylee Haight, Ryan Haight, Coe Durham, Case Durham, Mexia Durham and Nation Durham.
Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Jasper Cemetery, with the Reverend Raymond White and Brother Jerry Patton officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are, Brandon Durham, Connley Cooper, Curtis Phillips, Alan Phillips, Jason Poole, Greg Zabawa, Absalom Phillips and Clayton Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers are Bob Tanner, Phillip Cooper, Bobby Flud and Terry Gage.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Commented