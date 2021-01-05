Adam Brown

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Moore Cemetery, with visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m. before the service; arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest.
Adam Lee Brown, age 22, of Harrison, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2 (2021).
He was born on Sept. 6, 1998, in Mountain Home, the son of Harley Michael Brown and Kathy (Wadel) Brown.
Adam graduated from Harrison High School. He enjoyed everything about baseball and played the position of left-handed pitcher.
He is survived by his mother, Kathy Brown, of Harrison; father, Harley Brown, of Harrison; one brother, Noah Brown, of Harrison; grandfather, Dean Wadel, of Berryville; aunts, Martha Wadel, of Little Rock, Polly Lichti (David) of Huntsville along with their children, Keith, Katherine, Abigail, Linda Napier (Don) of Mountain Home, and their children, Sacha and Josh Pizzimenti (children: Eva and Issac) and Amy Napier.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harley and Velma (Tommie) Brown, and grandmother, Mary Wadel.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Moore Cemetery, with the Rev. Jerry Liggett officiating. Interment will follow at Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 - 11 a.m. before the service.
Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest.
