Adath Irel Hudson, a lifelong resident of Mt. Judea, passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 19 (2020). She was 100 years old.
Adath was born on June 2, 1919, in Mt. Judea, the sixth child of Thomas and Nellie (Holt) Greenhaw.
Adath was baptized into Christ in July 1933 and for 100 years was a faithful member and fixture of the church established by her Greenhaw ancestors, the Mt. Judea Church of Christ. She made it the priority of her life to pass that faith on to her children and grandchildren.
Adath was a homemaker, farmer and gardener most of her life. Prior to rearing her children, she worked at the tomato cannery in Mt. Judea, an egg processing plant in Harrison and spent a few months at a die cast plant in Berkley, California, and an aircraft plant in Wichita, Kansas.
In recent years she revealed that she also lasted one day as a waitress at a drug store in Kansas City, quickly determining that the pace of that job was not well-suited for her.
She married Fines Hudson on April 3, 1948, and after living a few months in Wichita, Kansas, they moved back to Mt. Judea to the piece of land where she would live the remainder of her life.
Nothing brought her more pleasure than preparing meals for her family and friends. She was well-known for her daily staple food – pinto beans and cornbread — which she jokingly credited for her longevity. Many generations of Mt. Judea kids will remember her popcorn balls at Halloween. She was an avid gardener, producing and canning a large vegetable garden.
Like most of her siblings, she too was a talented singer, preferring the old gospel hymns. Adath enjoyed traveling and took in much of the scenery in the United States in her lifetime. For many years, she and Fines enjoyed their annual fishing expedition to Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada, with their dear friends, James and Edna Lee Campbell.
After Fines’ death in 1988, she poured her life into her grandchildren and enjoyed the companionship of her family, especially her sister, Jewell, and sister-in-law, Joyce (Hudson) Koenig. During her later years she came to enjoy playing cards and dominoes with anyone who would join her. She always had an excellent memory and was a living history book of the Mt. Judea community.
She was very thankful and appreciative for being able to live out her final years at home due to the tremendous care she received from her sons; daughter-in-law, Anita; nieces, Pam Fowler and Diane Mitchell; and caretakers, Linda Holt, Bonnie Boyd, Natisha Bonner and Stacy Carter.
Adath was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 40 years, Fines Hudson; her brothers, Velta, Floy and Aaron Greenhaw; and sisters, Erma Bonner, Ruby Holt and Jewell Fowler.
She is survived by her sons, Richard (Anita) Hudson, of Mt. Judea, and Danny (Christye) Hudson, of Fayetteville; five grandchildren, Jacob (Tara) Hudson, of Fayetteville, Matthew (Kelsey) Hudson, of Hasty, Levi (Anna) Hudson, of Fayetteville, Kellby Hudson, of Springdale, and Blakeley Hudson, of Little Rock; eight great-grandchildren, Canaan, Hayden, Harper, Caleb, Avery, Claire, Emma and Ellie Hudson; sister, Zella Montgomery, of Harrison; “brotherlike” nephew, Thomas Bonner, of Mt. Judea; sister-in-law, Charlene Hudson, of Jasper; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends who have been impacted by her presence in their life.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Mt. Judea Church of Christ. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service starting at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Mt. Judea Cemetery. Pallbearers are Jacob, Matthew, Levi, Canaan and Kellby Hudson and Larry Fowler. Honorary pallbearers are Blakeley Hudson, Thomas and Frankie Bonner.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Mt. Judea Cemetery Fund, 213 NC 6309, Mt. Judea, AR 72655.
