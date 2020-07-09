Adrian Adkins

A private Celebration of Adrian’s Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Adrian Spradley Adkins, 50, of Fort Smith, passed away on Tuesday, July 7 (2020).
He was born March 4, 1970, in Bartersville, Oklahoma, to Tollie Adkins Jr. and Sharon L. Spradley Adkins. Adrian became a Christian at a young age while attending the Limestone Church of Christ in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He received an associate’s degree from Westark Community College in Fort Smith. He loved to participate in all sports and was especially good at football and basketball. Adrian was a huge Razorback fan; he always remained knowledgeable about the players. He loved music and expressed it though playing the guitar.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Tollie Adkins Sr. and Nola Adkins, and maternal grandparents, Versal and Obie Spradley.
Survivors include his loving parents, father and step-mom, Tollie Adkins Jr. and Collen Adkins, of Fort Smith and mother and step-father, Sharon L. Martin and Ben Martin, of Harrison; two sisters, Alice Terwege and husband Erich, of Katy, Texas, and Amanda Whitman and husband Trevor, of Fort Smith; a very special aunt, Reba Keeter, of Branson, Missouri; niece and nephew, Hannah and Adrian Terwege; numerous aunts, uncles and extended family.
A private Celebration of Adrian’s Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
