Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Alpena Cemetery.
Agnes Francis Barnes Woodworth, age 94, of Compton, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
The daughter of Faye and Ed Barnes, Agnes was born on Jan. 9, 1926, in Compton. She was married to Melvin Woodworth for 30 years and together they raised five children, a son and four daughters.
She was widowed at age 49 and never remarried.
Agnes was a strong, intelligent woman who was fiercely independent. She worked as a nurse and spent most of her life caring for others. She loved her family above all else and was dedicated to making sure they were taken care of.
She was preceded in death by her parents and step father Ross Carter; her husband; her children, Brenda Roberts and Devoe Woodworth; an infant son and infant daughter; her sister, Hazel Edgar; brother, Carl Barnes; two sons-in-law, Jim Roberts and Sonny Kitchens; and a great-granddaughter, Ariel Ohler.
She is survived by three daughters, Melva Kitchens, of Naples, Texas, Peggy Roberts and Rita Woodworth, of Compton; 10 grandchildren, Lisa Nielsen, Lynn Woodworth, Keith Alford, Mandy Kitchens, Kasi Boutwell, Tami Haralson, David Roberts, Kevin Roberts, Traci Ohler and Brandon Simmons; 21 great- grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews and many beloved friends.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home with Garland Matlock officiating.
Interment will be at Alpena Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Danny Woodworth, Shawn Ohler, Kaedon Roberts, David Roberts, Keith Alford and Jeff Nielsen.
Honorary pallbearers are Garland Matlock, Lynn Woodworth and Ronnie Woodworth.
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Commented