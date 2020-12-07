Graveside service was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Eoff Cemetery, with no visitation; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Agnes Lawson, age 84, of Harrison, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3 (2020) at Highland Court Nursing Home in Marshall.
The daughter of the late Wilburn and Tressie (Eddings) Reynolds was born at Hasty, on Sept. 7, 1936. She was the wife of the late Cleveland Lawson and Arthur Hallock.
Agnes is survived by her sons, Ronald Lawson and wife Carol and Andy Lawson and fiancee' Nina.
Graveside service was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Eoff Cemetery. No visitation was held.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Commented