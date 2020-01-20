Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Ridgeway Church of Christ, with private family burial at Ben's Branch Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the church, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
AJ Hendrix, 92, of Harrison passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15 (2020) peacefully and surrounded by family in Harrison.
He was born Jan. 26, 1927, in Stidham, Oklahoma, to James Harve and Talma Marylou (Hallum) Hendrix.
He primarily grew up in Newton County along the Buffalo River. On March 17, 1945, he married Violet Reddell, who he called his wonderful helpmate. He was a gospel preacher and missionary for 67 years and a teacher at Crowley’s Ridge Academy. He was the first director at Green Valley Bible Camp where he and Violet served for many years helping to provide a place for young people to learn more about the Lord and form lifelong friendships.
In addition to his parents, AJ was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Violet; son, James Hendrix; sisters, Cova Ward, Frankie McEwen, Leeza Sisco and Lois Garner; and brothers, Albert Hendrix and WT Hendrix. After Violet passed, he married Imalee Cowick, who also preceded him in death.
AJ is survived by his brother, James Hendrix and wife Marlene, of Ukiah, California; sisters, Joy Hendrix and Berdie Horn, of Kerman, California, Betty Henson, of Ward, and Lillian Walters, of Clovis, California; son, Jon Hendrix and wife Patty, of Harrison; two daughters, Louise Flowers, of Boise, Idaho, and Kathy Bush and husband Randy, of Poteau, Oklahoma; a daughter-in-law, Connie Hendrix, of Arkadelphia; 10 grandchildren, Mike Flowers (Jenny) and Bobby Flowers, of Boise, Idaho, Jamie Hagan, of St. Petersburg, Florida, Jackie Gass, of Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Jason Gass, of Columbia, South Carolina, Clay Hendrix and Amy Curtis (Bryan) of Harrison, JJ Hendrix (Lisa) of Fort Worth, Texas, Toby Hendrix (Laura) of Overland Park, Kansas, and Kara Mitchell, of Bentonville; 18 great-grandchildren, Devin and David Holbrock, Aidan, Faith and Violet Hendrix, Madison and Emily Gass, Skylar and Aidan Gass, Max and Sam Flowers, Will and Walker Curtis, and Adeline, Lily, Vincent, Elias and Evelyn Hendrix; over one hundred nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, both at Ridgeway Church of Christ. Private family burial at Ben’s Branch Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Green Valley Bible Camp, P.O. Box 65, Rogers, AR 72756.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
