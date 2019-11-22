Service: Celebration of Life from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Bergman School Fine Arts Building; Visitation; 3-5 p.m Monday, Nov. 25, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Alan Burnett, 58, of Bergman, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21 (2019) at home.
He was born in Dexter, Missouri, on July 21, 1961, to parents, Doyle Everet and Mildred Florine (Maddox) Burnett. He was a resident of Bergman for the last 44 years and a member of Dominion Life Church.
Alan enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. He also loved making people laugh, playing music and playing with his grandchildren.
Alan is survived by his wife, Donna (Lampkin) Burnett; his son, Josh Burnett and wife Savannah; his parents, Doyle and Flo Burnett; two brothers, Chris Burnett (Tammy) and Eric Burnett; two sisters, Angela Milliken (Dean) and Marlea (Molly) Henson (Anthony); five grandchildren, Konner, Zeke, Maddyson, Angel and Katelynn; his mother-in-law, Orpha Lampkin; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Sue Hudson, Billy Lampkin, Debra Leonard, Tim Lampkin, Tena Reese, Andy Lampkin and Tanya Aliano; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends who loved him and will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Bergman School Fine Arts Building, his family invites you to come and share your memories and stories of Alan.
