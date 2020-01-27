A gathering will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Chelsea's Corner Cafe.
Alan Henry “Big Al” Muyskens, of Berryville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16 (2020).
Alan was born July 18, 1944, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the son of Bud and Trudy Muyskens. Alan leaves two sons, five grandchildren, and Glenda Allison, his partner in life, along with many family members and friends.
Condolences can be left at www.DiamondStateCremation.com .
