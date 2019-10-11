Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri, with arrangements by Klingner-Cope Funeral Home, Springfield, Mo.
Captain Albert Myron Davis, 86, departed this life on Monday, Oct. 7 (2019) at his home in Springfield, Missouri. He was born Aug. 6, 1933, in Boardman, Ohio, to Myron and Violet (Thornquest) Davis.
Al graduated from Boardman High where he had been a member of the HiY Honor Roll and Rifle Team all four years. He won the NRA Sharpshooter Championship his senior year. He attended college two years then enlisted in the US Air Force. While in pilot training he was selected Aviation Cadet of the Month and graduated at the top of his class. During the Korean War he was an Instructor Pilot for the T-33, B25, and T-29 bombers and during the Vietnam was a Senior Navigator (Pilot) for the KC 97 Aerial Refueling plane. During his 17 years in the US Air Force and II National Guard he was commissioned Captain status. He was contacted by North Central Airlines (now Delta) and asked to fly for them which he did for 22 years. During those years he was honored to receive “Crew of the Year” Award in 1967.
In February 1950, Al married Marcia Munn of Seville, Ohio. They had three children, Gregory, Mark and Marcia Anne. Gregory passed away at the age 9. After retiring they moved to the Harrison area and warmer weather, where Al volunteered many hours of community services, AARP tax preparations, teaching Adult Literacy classes, working in the community Food Pantry and etc. After 51 years of marriage, Marcia passed away in 2009. After suffering a severe stroke in 2015, Al married his caregiver and best friend, Betty Shuller, of Springfield, Missouri, in May 2016.
Al was a gentle, quiet, caring Christian with a high regard for honesty and strong moral values and character. He served as a Trustee in the United Methodist Church. Al had a life long passion for the automobile and motorcycle. He drove and rode them and bought and sold them for fun and profit. Al was a proud American and lifelong member of the NRA. He was part of the greatest generation this nation has ever produced.
In addition to his parents, son (Gregory) and wife (Marcia) he was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Davis; a granddaughter, Erica Ellen Davis; and brother-in-law, Ray Perkins.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; his son Mark (Kim) Davis; daughter, Marcia Anne (Greg) Wolf; grandchildren, Cameron and Meghan Wolf and Rhiannon Davis; step-grandchildren, Lindsay and Deric (April) Wolf; two sisters, Marylee Perkins and Marjorie (Bob) DeHoff; sister-in-law, Wanda Davis; and nieces, nephews and a host of friends and extended family.
The family wishes to especially thank Pamela and Lori of Phoenix Hospice for the wonderful loving care they gave Al.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri. Following the burial, at noon there will be a celebration of Al’s life at Residence Inn (1303 East Kingsley Street, Springfield, Missouri).
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: Honor Flight of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 3964, Springfield, MO 65808 (noted in memory of Al Davis) http://www.honorflightoftheozarks.org or the veterans project of your choice.
