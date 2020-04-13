Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Gass Cemetery with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Albert Lee Chilson, age 97, left his earthly home on Good Friday, April 10 (2020) at Hillcrest Home.
The eldest child of Arthur and Hazel (Jamison) Chilson was born on July 5, 1922, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the US Army Air Force.
Albert was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Omaha, serving as deacon, song leader and Bible teacher.
He worked in the carpentry field most of his adult life in Missouri and Arkansas. He was a cattle and hog farmer and quite a gardener, as well.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frankie (Widner) Chilson of 65 years; his parents; his brothers, Earl, Art and Jack; and his sister, Doris Dayton.
Albert is survived by his sister, Myrna Davis, of Olathe, Kansas; daughters, Janice Watkins, of Harrison, and Brenda Hartley, of Oak Grove, Kentucky; grandchildren, Chris Roberts, of Harrison, Nathan (Maggie), Josh (Malinda) and Jason Hartley, all of Tennessee, Kimberlee Ratliff (Maurice) of Washington, Jennifer Rediske (Ben) of Rogers, and Petra Merrill, of Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Ryan Roberts (Nicole) of Kentucky, Grace and Hannah Roberts, of Harrison, Baylen and Jayden Ratliff, of Washington, Bryce and Brooks Rediske, of Rogers; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Gass Cemetery with Chaplain Kerry Liggett officiating.
Pallbearers are Chris Roberts, Steve Roberts, Stuart Roberts and Robert Martin. Honorary pallbearers are the Crestview Men’s Hall Staff of Hillcrest Home.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
