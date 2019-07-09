Alice Kathleen 'Kate' Fischbach

A graveside service will be held in Alpena later this year. Arrangements are with Souder Family Funeral Home.
Alice Fischbach, 97, was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on April 9, 1922, and passed away Saturday, July 6 (2019).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Fischbach Sr in 1967; parents, Fred and Nell Gaddy; sister, Ruth Wilk; and brothers, Frank Gaddy and Gene Gaddy.
Survivors include her four sons, Fred Fischbach Jr, of Kansas City, Missouri, Gary Fischbach, of Raytown, Missouri, Ron Fischbach (Marilyn) of Gladstone, Missouri, and Don Fischbach (Penny) of Kansas City, Missouri; sister, Mary Tankersley (Rocky) of Kansas City, Missouri; cousin, Mitchell Rains (Joyce) of Harrison; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Saint Luke’s Diabetes and Endocrinology Centers, or Saint Luke’s North Cardiovascular Department all located in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kate was very close to the Lord and was a very kind, caring and compassionate person. She had many, many friends and loved her family very much. She had a great sense of humor and kept everyone laughing.
She graduated from the Central Business College in Kansas City. She was a caregiver for Baptist Memorial Hospital. She loved music and taught herself how to play the piano and organ by ear without a single lesson.
She will be greatly missed.
