Private graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Snow Cemetery in Wayton; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home.
Alice Marie Tenison, age 84, of Wayton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5 (2020) at the Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Snow Cemetery, HCR 31 Box 505, Deer, AR 72628.
The daughter of Bill and Lydia (Henderson) Snow was born Sept. 2, 1935, in Wayton. She was the mother of Janet Clark, Debbie Rogers, Annette Brasel and Kelly Tenison.
