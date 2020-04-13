Private family graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Grandview Cemetery in Marshall; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Alice Anne Sillings Ragland, age 76, of Marshall, passed away on Wednesday, April 8 (2020) at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
She was born April 26, 1943, to Hudson and Sally Sillings in Montclair, New Jersey. She was the wife of the late Edgar Louis Ragland.
A private family graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Grandview Cemetery in Marshall, where Alice will be laid to rest beside her husband. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
