Aliecia Joy Wheeler, age 62, of Vendor, went home to be with Lord on Wednesday, June 3 (2020).
The daughter of J.R. Langston and Anna (Ferguson) Langston was born Oct. 26, 1957, in Pine Bluff.
Leisa loved her family and the Church of Living God and was a faithful wife. She was a devoted Christian and was committed to serving the Lord. She served as a Sunday School teacher and was a member of Piercetown Holiness Church. She taught God’s word in women’s groups.
Leisa enjoyed being outside working at the farm with horses, chickens, gardening, hiking and exploring the area and being an excellent cook. She enjoyed gathering historical facts about her family and different communities. Leisa taught school in the Jasper School District and Omaha School District.
She will be dearly missed.
Leisa was preceded in death by her parents, J.R. and Anna Langston, and brother, Steven Langston.
Leisa is survived by her husband, Tommie Wheeler, of the home; sons, Stephen Wheeler, of Alpena, and Abraham Wheeler, of Vendor; and sister, Terri Harness, of Alpena.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Piercetown Holiness Church, with Pastor Anthony Bower and Brother Leo Dye officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piercetown Holiness Church or a charity of your choice.
