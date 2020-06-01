Service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Allen Christopher “Goo” Horn, age 78, of Leslie, passed from this life on Friday, May 29 (2020) at his home with his loving family at his side.
He was born in Chimes, on May 23, 1942, to Solomon Horn and Essie Trammel Horn. He was the husband of Mary Louise Treat Horn, of the home.
Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Legacy Hospice, 702 North Main, Suite A, Harrison, AR 72601.
