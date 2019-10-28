Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Lurton Assembly of God, with burial at Mt. Judea Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
Alma Bolin Dotson, 94, of Harrison, died Friday, Oct. 25 (2019) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison, surrounded by her family.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Lurton Assembly of God. Burial will follow at Mt. Judea Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
The daughter of Jim and Martha (Carter) Bolin was born April 13, 1925, at Mt. Judea.
