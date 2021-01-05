Alma Edna Haskins

Graveside service at Nowata Cemetery in Nowata, Oklahoma, will be announced at a later date; arrangements are with Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville, Mo.
Alma Edna (Wickliffe) Haskins, of Cassville, Missouri, passed this life on Friday, Jan. 1 (2021).
She was born Oct. 23, 1920, in Lenapah, Oklahoma, to Jack and Lula Wickliffe. She graduated from Nowata, Oklahoma High School in 1938 and married Almond Cecil Middlebusher on May 29, 1938.
Alma is survived by one sister, Mary Lou Bradley (Ernie) of Harrison; son, Larry A. Middlebusher (Marge) of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; daughter, Phyllis A. Cunningham (Bill Holman) of Cassville, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Lorri J. Elpers (Gregg) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Lisa A. Meyer (Steve) of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Leslie D. Middlebusher of Edmond, Oklahoma, Mark A. Middlebusher (Shelle) of Laurel, Maryland, Julie A. Piper (Greg) of Orlando, Florida, Keli J. Whaling, of McKinney, Texas, and Matthew S. Eddings (Dani) of Springfield, Missouri. Also surviving are 11 great- and six great-great grandchildren.
Alma was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Lula Wickliffe; brothers, Raymond Wickliffe and Claude Wickliffe; and son, Jerry A. Middlebusher, of Daphne, Alabama.
A celebration honoring Alma’s 100th birthday was held in October 2020.
Graveside service at Nowata Cemetery in Nowata, Oklahoma, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville, Missouri.
Visit fohnfuneralhome.com for online obituaries, guestbook and private condolences.
