Alpha Mae Keeter, 99, of Harrison, died Tuesday, Sept. 17 (2019) at Hillcrest Home.
Funeral service will be at 2:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the church. Burial will be at Bellefonte Cemetery.
The daughter of James R. And Montie Mae (Ables) Dees was born Sept. 25, 1919, in Bellefonte. She leaves behind three daughters, Guyla, Patsy and Debbie.
