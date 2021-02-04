Graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Love Cemetery in St. Joe, with arrangements by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Alvie Newton Wyatt, age 88, of St. Joe, passed from this life on Monday, Feb. 1 (2021) at Highland Court in Marshall.
He was born in St. Joe, on Aug. 15,1932, to the late John Logan Wyatt and Tennie M. Sullivan Wyatt. He was the husband of the late Flonnie Rosella Trogdon Wyatt and Margie Versalee Fariss-Wyatt.
