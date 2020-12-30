Graveside service will be at noon on Thursday, Dec. 31, at Marshall Memorial Gardens in Marshall; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
U.S. Army veteran Alvin Lewis Edwards, age 56, of Saint Rose, Louisiana, passed from this life on Friday, Dec. 18 (2020).
He was born in Pensacola, Florida, on Oct. 29, 1964, to the late Alvin Lewis Edwards Sr. and Pearl Agnus Duncan Edwards.
Survivors include his son, Mason Edwards, of Plano, Texas and his fiancée, Deborah Dunn, of New Orleans, Louisiana.
