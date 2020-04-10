Amanda "Mandy" Jane Reynolds

Cremation and arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Amanda Jane "Mandy" Reynolds, age 38 of Harrison, passed away April 2 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
The daughter of Steve Clark Briggs and Roseleta (Smith) McGinty was born April 3, 1981, in California.
Amanda moved here from Atoka, Oklahoma, and lived in Harrison for nine years. She was an LPN and loved helping people. She enjoyed cooking, walking her dogs, the outdoors and drawing. She also enjoyed taking care of her fiancé’s grandchildren.
She is survived by her fiancé, Buddy Melvin; her brother, Leroy Mitchell; her sister, Shannon Owens; her aunt Sheila Boston; and her uncle, Carl Smith.
Cremation and arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Commented