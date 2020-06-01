In place of a funeral, a party will be held in celebration of Amanda's life; arrangements will be determined at a later date.
Amanda Rabb rejoined the Lord on Monday, May 25 (2020) in Farmerville, Louisiana. She was 39 years old.
Amanda Ruth Kroamer was born on Nov. 1, 1980, at the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. She attended school in Valley Springs from 1993 to her graduation in 1999, where she played basketball, volleyball, and softball. She married Jesse Rabb on June 13, 2002. They relocated to Louisiana with their two boys in 2003.
Amanda never judged her loved ones, and she listened to anyone who needed to talk. She loved hearing from her friends and family. She enjoyed fishing, comedy, and photography. Her favorite color was purple. Her voice and laugh cracked like thunder, whether she was bursting into a fit of laughter or telling it like it was. Her humor was perfectly twisted, and her love was inexhaustible.
She was preceded in death by family members: her two uncles, Mark Crockett and Billy Joe Saunders; her aunt, Barbara Hunt; and her grandparents, Delmar and Lessie Crockett, Ruth and Ralph Kroamer, and Robert and Sharron Thompson.
She is survived by her immediate family and loved ones: two sons, Caleb Allen and J Sutton Rabb; her husband, Jesse Rabb; her parents, Ruth and Brad Thompson, and Boudy and Gina Kroamer; four sisters: Heather Kroamer, Brooke Gibson, Jessica Freitag, and Veronica Wilson; and her grandparents, Bob and Delores Miller.
She is also survived by various aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as a plethora of nieces and nephews who left her so excited and proud to be their aunt.
In place of a funeral, a party will be held in celebration of Amanda's life. Arrangements will be determined at a later date.
Commented