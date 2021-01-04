Service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at Anderson Flat Cemetery in Marion County; visitation was held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Amberlean Begley, 88, a resident of Harrison, died Friday, Jan. 1 (2021) at Hiram Shaddox Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mountain Home.
She was born on Nov. 4, 1932, at Pindall, to the late Edgar and Ollie Josephine Watts Trammell. She was the wife of the late Ben Begley.
Service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Holt Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Anderson Flat Cemetery in Marion County. Visitation was held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital or the Burn Center at St. Jude’s Hospital.
Commented