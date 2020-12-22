Andrea Latta

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Maplewood Cemetery, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Andrea Jeanette Latta, age 48, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19 (2020) at Springfield, Missouri, surrounded by her family.
The daughter of C.J. White and Fern (Clark) White was born Jan. 16, 1972, in Harrison.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C.J. White and Fern, and niece, Angel Latta.
Andrea is survived by her husband, Charles Latta, of Springfield, Missouri; daughter, Destiny Hand and (Ethan) of Springfield, Missouri; sons, Derrick Latta, of Springfield, Missouri, and Dustin Smith, of Harrison; granddaughter, Sophia Alexander, of Springfield, Missouri; sister, Audra “Jeannie” Young and (Tim) of Sedalia, Missouri; brother, Joseph “Joey” White and (Kathy) of Green Forest; nephews, Billy Jean Breedlove, of Flippin, Jamin Breedlove, of Everton, A.J. White, of Harrison, and Zachary White, of Harrison; great-nephew, Jensen Breedlove, of Flippin; and great-niece, Jayla Breedlove, of Flippin.
Andrea was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Maplewood Cemetery, with Tim Young officiating.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
