Andrew Jackson McCutcheon Sr., age 64, of Harrison, passed away on Monday, June 24 (2019) at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Grace City Church. Pastor Tim Phillips will officiate.
The son of Garvin and Christina (Matthews) McCutcheon was born on Dec. 5, 1954, in Conway.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Patrick McCutcheon.
Survivors include his wife, Beth Bernice McCutcheon; one son, Andrew Jackson McCutcheon Jr.; one stepdaughter, Errica Pruden; three sisters, Sherri Neal, Mary Jane Hadenfield and Suzy Milburn; one grandson, Roland Pruden; one granddaughter, Anasazi Pruden; and many other family and friends who will mourn his passing.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Holt Memorial Chapel to help with final expenses.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
