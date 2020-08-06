Andrew Joel Jones

Memorial service is planned for a later date; Westfield Chapel in Springdale is handling arrangements.
Andrew Jones, 47, of Harrison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3 (2020) at Williard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville, surrounded by his loved ones. Andrew was born on Sept. 29, 1972, in Longmont, Colorado, to Rebeka (Collins) Eck.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Rebecca Jones, of home; his son, Kaden Jones, of Fayetteville, his daughter, Kaley Jones, of Fayetteville, and the mother of his children, Susan Turner; and his stepchildren, Sierra Turner, of Harrison, Talena Rudelis, of Springfield, Missouri, and Laken Rudelis, of the home.
Andrew also leaves behind his two grandsons, Channing and Mason, of Harrison. Andrew also has his brother, Kerry Eck and wife Heidi, of Ocala, Florida; his sister, Susie Bartelli and husband Rob, of Parsons, Kansas; and his sister, Allison Slorf, of Greenly, Colorado. Andrew is also survived by his mother, Rebeka Collins Eck and her husband Paul, of Elk Falls, Kansas.
Memorial service is planned for a later date.
Westfield Chapel in Springdale is handling arrangements.
