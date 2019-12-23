Angela Elcan

Graveside service celebrating Angie’s life to be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Maplewood Cemetery, with arrangements by Gross Funeral Home, Hot Springs.
Angela Williamson Elcan, 67, of Hot Springs, passed away Friday, Dec. 20 (2019) surrounded by family at CHI St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born in Hot Springs, the daughter of Robert and Helen Williamson.
Predeceasing her were her parents; first husband, Frank Elcan II; and her sister, Robin Smith.
She is survived by husband and constant companion, Bud Fuller; son, Clint and his wife Allison Elcan, of Springdale, and their children Abby, Frank, Hannah and Samuel; daughter, Ellen and husband Talmon Stiffler, of Bismarck, and their children, Kate and Will; daughter, Lauren and her husband Shawn Wright, of Rogers, and their children, Grayson and Keaton; and daughter, Lane and her husband Will Coleman, of Fayetteville, and their son, Caden.
Angie was a devoted wife, mother, and friend to many. Fondly known as Gigi, she loved spoiling her nine grandchildren and dog, Kinsey, especially with her delicious treats from the kitchen. She will be missed by those who loved her.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service celebrating Angie’s life to be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Gardner United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3172, Hot Springs, AR 71913.
