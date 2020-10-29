Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with visitation from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the funeral home.
Ann Estelle Harp, age 82, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28 (2020) at Hillcrest Home. Ann was born Jan. 11, 1938, in Boone County, to Jess and Enid Watkins Ruble. She is survived by her sons, Dale (Lindsay) Harp, Jim (Pam) Harp and Craig (Christy) Harp and daughters, Teresa (Mitch) Magness and Tracy (Jim Morris) Jones.
