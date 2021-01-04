Arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
The legacy of Ann Johnson can not be condensed into just a few paragraphs, but I will try my best.
At some time during the night or early morning on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Diamond City, Ann left this earthly world due to natural causes and is on to whatever experience life may hold next.
Ann was such an amazing woman. She was genuine, kind, caring, sweet, friendly and truly one of a kind. She was an amazing mother.
She leaves behind her husband, mother, one brother, two sisters, four daughters, one son, two grandchildren, 12 nieces and nephews, and hundreds upon hundreds of friends.
If you knew Ann you were a lucky person because her personality and smile could light up any room. She was a people person. She loved to talk with people and experience life. She wasn't afraid to do anything. If she put her mind to it you could consider it done.
She was so full of life. She was funny and would always try and make you smile no matter the circumstances. She was always trying to help people and wasn't afraid to stand up for anyone to anybody. She was so courageous and fierce. Her determination could have accomplished anything. She liked everybody and could easily make friends. If she ever told you she loved you she meant it with all of her heart.
Being a mother was one of her favorite things in life. She always took in anyone in need and would try her hardest to help even if she wasn't sure how. She was willing to learn for you and would always take your needs into consideration.
She will forever and always be missed by an immense amount of people who genuinely cared for her. Stay awesome mom I'll see you again one day.
Condolences can be left at DiamondStateCremation.com .
