Anna Almarine “Rene” Young, daughter of Jim and Orphea (Clark) Reynolds, was born March 7, 1930, at Boxley. She passed away Tuesday, April 28 (2020) at her home in Ponca.
Rene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, O. W. “Ott” Young; three brothers, Clifford (Louise), Clynton (Nancy), and Clayton Reynolds; two sisters, Cleo (Bob) Austin and Rosaline (Beryl) Barnhill; and her brother-in-law, Bob Villines.
Rene is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kaye and Jim House, of Ponca; her son and daughter-in-law, Harold and Glenda Young, of Elkins; four grandsons, Jamie House (Mandy) and Todd House and wife Kortnie, all of Ponca, and Heath and Brian Young, of Elkins; and seven great-grandchildren, Justin, Baylie, Logan and Hadley House and Kade, Corbin and Kenley Young.
She is also survived by two sisters and brother-in-law, Josiphene Villines, of Springdale, and Nancy and Chuck Presley, of Independence, Missouri; her sister-in-law, Helen Reynolds, of Lees Summit, Missouri; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Rene, or Ann as she was known by her co-workers, retired from Levi-Strauss after 35 years of service. She loved her job and co-workers. There was nothing she loved more however than her family and large family get-togethers. She grew up in hard times but the love in her family was unmeasured. Church and the love of God carried them all through. She became a Christian and member of Boxley Baptist Church as an early teen.
Rene was pretty much a perfectionist at anything she did, whether outdoors planting her garden, at her sewing machine, or in her kitchen. She made “the best” pies, yeast rolls, and pie crust cinnamon rolls, which was given the family name of “dog rolls.” Rene was always there for teaching her grandkids, nieces, and nephews how much fun it was to pick up potatoes or making her professional stitches on her nieces’ wedding dresses.
Visitation is an hour prior to service with social distancing. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at Beechwood Cemetery, with the Rev. Craig Villines and the Rev. Claud Williams officiating.
Pallbearers are Heath Young, Brian Young, Jamie House, Todd House, Logan House, and Justin House.
Honorary pallbearers are Baylie House, Hadley House, Kade Young, Corbin Young, Kenley Young, Deanna Young, Rene’s nieces and nephews, Kirby Doane, Lynn Villines, Kevin Roberson and James Conard Villines.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elite Hospice, 4847 Kaylee Avenue, Suite A, Springdale, AR 72762, or to Beechwood Cemetery Fund, c/o Charlene Shaver, HC 33 – Box 39, Compton, AR 72624.
