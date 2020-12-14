Private family services will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Anna Belle Elderton, age 92, of Willard, Missouri, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11 (2020) at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
The daughter of Neal and Nellie June (Skinner) Jones was born in Central City, Nebraska, on June 7, 1928.
Anna moved to Willard nine years ago from Everton. She was very active in the Renew Methodist Church of Willard.
She also loved to sew, making many quilts for family, friends and people who had lost homes from fire.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Elderton; one brother; and two sisters.
Anna is survived by her sons, Clifford Elderton and Carl Elderton and her daughter, Kathy Ballard; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many extended relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Crawford Cemetery in Everton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter in her memory.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
