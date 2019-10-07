Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Red Oak Baptist Church, with burial at Milam Cemetery; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Anna Faith Berry and Sophie Grace Berry, infant daughters of Jerod Kyle and Erin Elizabeth (Fuller) Berry, were born and passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Oct. 1 (2019) at UAMS in Little Rock.
Anna Faith and Sophie Grace are deeply loved and survived by their parents, Jerod and Erin, and their big sister, Kylee Ann Berry, all of Harrison. They are also survived by their paternal grandparents, Martin and Janice Berry, of Fox, and maternal grandparents, Larry and Verna Fuller, of Cobden, Illinois; their uncles and aunts, Justin and Sarah Berry, of Harrison, and Jeremy and Jennifer Fuller, of Millstadt, Illinois; their cousins, Evan, Brady and Laura Berry and Rebecca Fuller; and many other family and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Red Oak Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Crawford officiating. Please join the family to Raise a Hallelujah in honor of Anna and Sophie’s beautiful lives following the Celebration of Life for a balloon release.
Burial will follow at Milam Cemetery on Silver Valley Road.
Pallbearers are Justin Berry and Jeremy Fuller.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the memorial fund, “Two Lives One Heartbeat” that has been established at Anstaff Bank.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
