Anna Lou Moon, of Lead Hill, passed away on Saturday, March 7 (2020) at Cox Health Center in Branson, Missouri. She was 84 years old.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. both at the First Baptist Church in Lead Hill on Tuesday, March 10. Pastor Matthew Kerley will officiate. Burial will be at Keesee Cemetery. Pallbearers are Jerry Parsley, Larry Parsley, Bobby Parsley, Bill Burleson, Nathan Martin, Kaleb Moon and Phillip Moon. Honorary pallbearers include Jerry and Anna Parsley, Freda Widner, Dorothy Taylor, Mary Gaines, Winnie Honeycutt and Patty Spillman.
The daughter of Zerold and Flora (Yocham) Owen was born on June 1, 1935, in Dodge City.
Anna was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lead Hill. She was a very active member of the Lead Hill VFW and enjoyed doing arts and crafts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James. H. Moon; her parents; two grandchildren, James Ed Moon and Dennie Moon; five brothers, J.D., W.H., Ray, Larry and Kenneth Owen; and two sisters, Sadie and Freda Owen.
Survivors include two sons and their wives, Keith and Denise Moon and Bob and Hilda Moon; three grandchildren and their spouses, Kaleb and Leslie Moon, Nathan and Missi Martin, and Jennifer and Chad Sadler; six great-grandchildren, Edden and Lauryn Moon, Issac and Sam Martin, and Ashton and Grace Sadler; two brothers, Art Owen and Ivan Owen and wife, Paula; two sisters, Bobbie Gaines, and Mary Schultz; one niece, Heather Deitz; three sisters-in-law, Doris, Wanda and Pat Owen; and a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Robin Fojas and Dr. Kevin Jackson and the staff and patients at Harrison Dialysis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Harrison Dialysis, 1409 Gladden Street, Harrison, AR 72601.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
