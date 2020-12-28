Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Alpena Cemetery, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Anna Louise Davis, of Alpena, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 18 (2020) in Fayetteville, at the age of 73.
The daughter of the late Ralph and Emma (Cook) Fields was born in Harrison on June 30, 1947. Anna was an employee of the Alpena School System for 33 years. She was a teacher’s aide, elementary secretary and the secretary to the superintendent. She was a member of Hilltop Ladies Quilting Auxiliary. She was a faithful member of County Line Baptist Church, where she served as pianist, Sunday School teacher and treasurer.
Anna was a gifted seamstress and quilter. She enjoyed camping, crocheting and attending her grandchildren’s activities. She had a genuine love for serving others.
Anna is survived by her husband of 55 years, Kenneth Davis; her children, Beth Villines and husband Steve, of Harrison, Bruce Davis and wife Melissa, of Harrison, Kevin Davis, of Harrison, and Brandon Davis and wife Alicia, of Pea Ridge; her grandchildren, Whitney Roberts, of Harrison, Tyler Baker and wife Kirstie, of Harrison, Emily Goulet and husband Zach, of Harrison, Jordan Davis and wife Tiffany, of Nixa, Missouri, Terran Villines and wife Kayla, of Harrison, Christian Davis, of Alpena, Julie Davis, of Harrison, Alyssa Anderson, of Pea Ridge, Grayson Davis, of Pea Ridge, and Emma Davis, of Pea Ridge; great-grandchildren, Aubree and Maci Roberts, Gracie and Nora Villines and Ella and Brady Baker; her brothers, Tom Fields and wife Diana, of Amarillo, Texas, and Jim Fields and wife Beverly, of Harrison; and a host of extended relatives and many friends and church family.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Alpena Cemetery, with Steve Emerson officiating. Masks and social distancing are required.
Pallbearers are Tyler Baker, Jordan Davis, Christian Davis, Grayson Davis, Zach Goulet, Terran Villines and David Rupp.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to County Line Baptist Church, Parking Lot Fund, P.O. Box 733, Compton, AR 72624.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented