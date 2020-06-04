Services are private; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Anna Mae Crow, age 101, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, June 2 (2020).
The daughter of William Thomas and Nancy Jane (Hoover) Massengale was born Oct. 15, 1918, in Wilcoxson (Dogpatch).
Anna Mae loved playing the piano and singing hymns.
Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence Alexander Crow; son, Jimmie D. Crow; an infant son; four sisters; and four brothers.
Anna Mae is survived by her daughter, Linda Sue Couch, of Moreno Valley, California; grandchildren, Wade Crow, Jennifer Nicholson, Jared McConnell and Britney Baker; and seven great-grandchildren.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillcrest Home, 1111 Maplewood Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
