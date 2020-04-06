Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Anna Marie Wallace, age 56, of Yellville, passed away Sunday, April 5 (2020) at her home.
Anna was born Nov. 17 1963, in Harrison, to the late Carl Max and Beverly Sue (McLean) Wallace. She was the mother of Cody Wallace and Tiffany Rogers, both of Yellville.
Memorials may be made Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653; or to Peel Cemetery Association, c/o Fred Austin, P.O. Box 123, Peel, AR 72668.
