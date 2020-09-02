Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the funeral home.
Anniece Garber, age 82, of Western Grove, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1 (2020) in Harrison.
She was born April 14, 1938, in Harrison, to Franklin Devoe and Sarah Leola (Arn) Nance.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Garber; and son, David Garber.
Anniece was a member of Olvey Christian Church. She enjoyed reading, knitting, sewing and crocheting. Using her skills she crocheted toys for cats and dogs and donated them to the Ozark Humane Society and sewed clothes for herself and her family. She was a past member of the Olvey Homemakers Club. She was a lab tech at the hospital.
She is survived by her three daughters, Pamela Rogers, Roseann Thomason and Karen Collins; eight grandchildren, Sara Green, Raelynn Bryant, Stephen Thomason, Sarah Thomason, Tyler Collins, Dakota Garber, Brittney Garber and Michael Garber; seven great-grandchildren, David Charles Green, Calista Green, Ryley Bryant, Barrett Bryant, Elliot Grace Bryant, Patience Thomason and Cassandra Belle Thomason; and a dear friend Helen Heffran.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Brother Rodney Stromlund officiating.
Interment is in Maplewood Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Travis Rogers, Tyler Collins, Ralph Thomason, Adi Christian, Zane Green and Charlie Green.
Honorary pallbearer is Stephen Thomason and Sarah Thomason.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
