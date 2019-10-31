A memorial gathering will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Urban Market in Harrison; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Anthony “Tony” Len Locke, age 55, of Harrison, passed away Monday, Oct. 28 (2019) at his home. He was born Oct. 16, 1964, in Stuttgart, the son of Billy Len and Joan (Noel) Locke, who preceded him in death.
Tony was of the Baptist faith. He was raised in Clarendon. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served for two years. Tony married Rebecca “Becky” Newby on July 19, 1985. He was a poultry farmer.
Tony is survived by his loving wife, Becky Locke, of the home; his daughters, Jordan Locke, of Eureka Springs, and Nicole Stephens, of Harrison; his brother, Terry Locke; his grandchildren, Landen Stephens, Talon Stephens, Aspen Stephens, Laiklyn Stephens and Paxton Stephens; and many other family and friends.
A second memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the First Baptist Church in Clarendon.
Arrangements were made by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
