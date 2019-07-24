Memorial service will be at noon on Saturday, July 27, at Grove Church in Western Grove; cremation arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
April Roxanne Crain, 71, of Harrison, died Monday, July 22 (2019) at Harrison.
Memorial service will be at noon on Saturday, July 27, at Grove Church in Western Grove. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
The daughter of the Dale and Beverly (Miles) Fritz was born April 16, 1948, at Los Angeles, California. She was the wife of the late Earl Crain.
