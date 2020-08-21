A Celebration of Life ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Arlis Dale Robinson, age 66, of Harrison, passed away Friday, Aug. 14 (2020) at the Veteran’s Health Care System of the Ozarks.
He was born Feb. 10, 1954, in Harrison, to Helen and Troy Robinson.
He was a United States Army veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He was a hard worker and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing with his granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest sister, Etta Jane Robinson.
Survivors include two children, Bridgette Robinson, of Harrison, and Jennifer Duvall of Dover; a brother, Carl Robinson, of Ozone; two sisters, Robin Kueter, of Romance, and Barbara Kibbe, of Harrison; and one granddaughter, Abigail Duvall.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 6, P.O. Box 632, Harrison, AR 72602.
Commented