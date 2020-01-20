Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Big Flat Assembly of God Church, with burial at Big Flat Cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Arlis Green, age 86, of Big Flat, passed from this life on Friday, Jan. 17 (2020) at The Waters of Mountain View in Mountain View.
The son of the late Erman Green and Clora Southard Green was born Jan. 5, 1934, at Fifty-Six. He was the husband of Rosie Lea Balentine Green, of Big Flat.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Big Flat Assembly of God Church. Burial will be at Big Flat Cemetery. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
