Mintie Debbie Arvina Bryan, age 89, of Leslie, passed from this life on Saturday, Oct. 3 (2020) at Ozark Health in Clinton.
She was born in Big Flat, on Jan. 12, 1931, to James Columbus House and Zola Smith House. Survivors include her loving companion of 40 years, Ronnie Morrison of the home in Leslie.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Marshall Memorial Gardens in Marshall. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall.
