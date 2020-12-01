A memorial service will be held at a later time; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Aryan Slay, 47, of Green Forest, passed away on Saturday, Nov, 28 (2020) in Springfield, Missouri. He was born on Oct. 14, 1973, in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the son of Rick and Susan Martin Slay. Aryan leaves behind his wife, Amber, of the home and many friends and family.
