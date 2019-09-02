Ashley Dawn Conner

Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Brashears Funeral Home in Huntsville, with interment at Wharton Creek Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the funeral home.
Ashley Dawn Emery Conner, 39, of Huntsville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31 (2019) at home.
She was born July 21, 1980, in Huntsville, to Robert “Stud” Emery and Connie Dotson Ledbetter.
Ashley married Brian Conner on Feb. 13, 2016, and they were “parents” to two fur babies, “Patches” and “Haven.” She was a huge Razorback fan, dog lover, Christian, and always had a radiant smile.
Ashley was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bruce and Bonnie Dotson, HB “Tubby” Emery, Tony Trinkle, and James “Jim” Parker; one uncle, Abraham Dotson; and one cousin, Shelby Dotson.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Conner, of Harrison; her parents, Connie and Jerry Ledbetter, of Huntsville, and Robert “Stud” Emery, of Huntsville; one sister and brother-in-law, Misty and Josh Murr, of Huntsville; one brother, Stetson Ledbetter, of Huntsville; her grandmother, Margaret Emery, of Huntsville; three aunts and an uncle, Bernice and Craig Taylor, of Muldrow, Oklahoma, Carla Gregory, of Huntsville, and Kay Murr, of Huntsville; one niece, Harley Murr, of Huntsville; her cousins, Travis, Jamie and Hayden Dotson, of Huntsville, Caleb Whittle, of Huntsville, and Casey Emery, of Huntsville; her in-laws, Frank and Millicent Conner, of Harrison; her life-long friend and caregiver, Diana Havens, of Huntsville; and an abundance of family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Brashears Funeral Home in Huntsville. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in the chapel with Jim Hepler officiating. Pallbearers will be Matt Cleaver, Travis Dotson, Jerrad Thomas, Richard Rowlins, Cody Montgomery and Jeremy Watkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. James Counce, Stetson Ledbetter, Josh Murr, Hayden Dotson, Craig Taylor, Caleb Whittle, Casey Emery and Manuel Cornejo. Interment will immediately follow services at Wharton Creek Cemetery.
