U.S. Army veteran Audie Benjamin DePriest, age 85, of Marshall, passed from this life on Sunday, Dec. 27 (2020) at Highland Court in Marshall.
He was born in Zack, on Nov. 3, 1935, to the late Lester A. DePriest and Velma Schlitt DePriest. He was the husband of Louise Romines DePriest, of the home.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home. Burial will be at DePriest Cemetery near Silver Hill.
At the family’s request in lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
