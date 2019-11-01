Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Sand Hill Cemetery; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Austin Dewayne Eddings, 25, of Harrison, died Tuesday, Oct. 29 (2019).
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Sand Hill Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Haley Eddings Benefit Account at any Anstaff Bank location.
The son of Roger Elmer Eddings and the late Peggy Sue (Bartlett) Eddings was born April 27, 1994, at Harrison. He was the brother of Trevor Earl Eddings and Monica Lynn Wolfe.
Commented