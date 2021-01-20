A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date; arrangements were made by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Barbara Ann Tatum, age 79, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at her home in Bergman.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1941, in Washington D.C., the daughter of Stanley Clifford and Virginia Theresa (Hardy) Wright.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; and her brother, Joe Kuhn.
Barbara is survived by her four sisters, Mary Jean Reed, Denise Burgess, Roxana Kuhn Pierce and Martha Wallace; her brother, John Wright; her three children, Edward, Christine and Alan; five grandchildren, Eddie Tatum, Cyndy Leonara, Matthew Ketchum, Stephanie Ketchum and Damian Tatum; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara loved her family, crocheting and gardening. She was a sweet and loving soul who will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements were made by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Commented