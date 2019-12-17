Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Western Grove Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home.
Barbara Geneva Horn, of Everton, passed away Monday, Dec. 16 (2019).
She was born at Bur Oak, in Searcy County on June 4, 1937, to Monroe and Maybell (Yancey) Milam.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Horn, and an infant daughter.
Barbara is survived by her six children, Johnny Horn, Geneva Morris and husband Larry, Billy Horn, Paul Horn and wife Angie, Stacy Horn and wife Kim, and Bobby Horn; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison, with burial at Western Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Western Grove Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 113, Western Grove, AR 72685.
